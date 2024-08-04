Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,739,000 after purchasing an additional 165,094 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. 1,810,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,488. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

