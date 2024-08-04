Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 6,910,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,426. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.