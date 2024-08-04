Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 781.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $20.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $790.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

