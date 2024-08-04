Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.05. 1,727,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average is $219.50. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

