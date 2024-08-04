Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.13. 3,615,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,014. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

