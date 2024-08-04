Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. 4,453,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.