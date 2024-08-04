Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,231 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 3,784,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.