Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.60

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.60 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.87). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.87), with a volume of 192 shares.

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £61.13 million, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.56.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

