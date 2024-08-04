Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TPZ opened at C$24.85 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

