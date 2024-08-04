Toncoin (TON) Price Down 8% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $20.73 billion and $357.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00010347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,751.51 or 1.00142840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,012,309 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,979,416.272129 with 2,518,094,087.2112827 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.03456373 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $242,752,178.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

