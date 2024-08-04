Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $245.39 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00009954 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $20.58 billion and approximately $245.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,978,636 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,932,290.258018 with 2,518,049,397.475936 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.11990965 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $307,203,731.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

