THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.80 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.45 ($0.82). 3,182,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,868,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.55 ($0.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of THG from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.92).

THG Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.95, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($257,267.82). Corporate insiders own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

