Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $615.69. 1,564,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,727. The stock has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

