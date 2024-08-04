The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,786. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. 2,917,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

