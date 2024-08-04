The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

HYB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,228. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

