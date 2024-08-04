The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

