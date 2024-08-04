The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $355.43. 3,764,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day moving average is $353.46. The company has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

