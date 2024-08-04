The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

