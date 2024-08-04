The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.