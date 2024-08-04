The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

CI stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

