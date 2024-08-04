Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.69

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $684.98 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,168,269 coins and its circulating supply is 992,619,987 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

