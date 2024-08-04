TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0156 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $87.08 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,297,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,225,935 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

