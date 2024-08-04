Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -143.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

