Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TDY traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.54. The company had a trading volume of 328,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.