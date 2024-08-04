Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $74.36 on Friday, hitting $809.35. 3,624,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $997.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

