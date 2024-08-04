Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 350 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.51. 850,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

