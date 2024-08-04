Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 32,381 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hayward were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hayward by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hayward Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,512,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

