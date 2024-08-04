Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,382 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $331.56. 1,738,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,445. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average of $339.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

