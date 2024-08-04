Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $34.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.78. 2,843,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,666. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.