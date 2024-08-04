Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

