Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. 1,797,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,733. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

