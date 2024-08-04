Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $5.10 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

