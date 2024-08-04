Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

