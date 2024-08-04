Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.49 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

