Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,902,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after buying an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

