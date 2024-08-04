Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 45,700 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after buying an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Samsara by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 701,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,265.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,729,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,265.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725,301 shares of company stock valued at $60,455,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Down 3.4 %

IOT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

