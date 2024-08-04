TD Cowen Cuts Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Price Target to $2.75

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,282. Standard BioTools has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Research analysts predict that Standard BioTools will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,162,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

