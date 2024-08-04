TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

