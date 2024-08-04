Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3,326.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.