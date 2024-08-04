Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 226,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,095,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,681,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

