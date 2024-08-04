Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,123,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

