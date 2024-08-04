Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

