Susquehanna Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $38.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.53 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

