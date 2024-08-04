Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of SUM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
