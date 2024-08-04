Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Shares Down 8.6%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.62. 55,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 79,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.
