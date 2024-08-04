STP Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, STP has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $74.35 million and $6.76 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.50 or 1.00138194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00057008 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03969941 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,508,548.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

