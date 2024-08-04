StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

