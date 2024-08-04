StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Get Woodward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. Woodward has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.