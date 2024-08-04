StockNews.com Downgrades AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $897.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth about $23,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

