StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

